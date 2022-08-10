Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK):

8/9/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating.

8/6/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/29/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

7/29/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $116.00.

7/28/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00.

7/18/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $115.00.

7/13/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00.

7/8/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $149.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/29/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $143.00 to $122.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $203.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after acquiring an additional 149,655 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after acquiring an additional 570,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

