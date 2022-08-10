Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.