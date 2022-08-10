Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

