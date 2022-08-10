Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 208,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,864,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Statera Biopharma Trading Down 4.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Institutional Trading of Statera Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Statera Biopharma by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 157,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126,715 shares during the period. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Statera Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Statera Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Statera Biopharma by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Statera Biopharma by 275.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Statera Biopharma Company Profile

Statera BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers.

