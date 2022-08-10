Stephens Increases Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target to $70.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACAGet Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

NYSE ACA opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,319,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arcosa by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

