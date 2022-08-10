Stephens Increases AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $26.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZEK. Zelman & Associates raised AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Down 5.9 %

AZEK stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 799,760 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $36,871,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 758,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 466.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,702,000 after purchasing an additional 725,108 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.