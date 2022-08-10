Stephens Raises Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $110.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Shares of IBP opened at $98.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.54. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

