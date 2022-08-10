Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Tenaz Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATUUF opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Tenaz Energy has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.
About Tenaz Energy
