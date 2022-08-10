Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target to $13.00

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNTY. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.
Century Casinos Trading Down 1.8 %
CNTY stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.36. Century Casinos has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $240.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.
About Century Casinos
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.
