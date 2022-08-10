Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $20.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LESL. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $15.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,915 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,478 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,275 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 32.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,298 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

