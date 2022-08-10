Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €97.00 ($98.98) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBS. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on shares of Stratec in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) target price on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($97.96) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Stratec Stock Performance

SBS opened at €88.20 ($90.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €103.36. Stratec has a 1-year low of €80.70 ($82.35) and a 1-year high of €147.40 ($150.41). The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

