Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAUHY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

