Sujal M. Patel Acquires 8,346 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 8,346 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $24,453.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,014,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,342,449.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $354.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology
About Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.