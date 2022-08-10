Sujal M. Patel Acquires 8,346 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 8,346 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $24,453.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,014,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,342,449.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $354.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.