Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

