Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

SUM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NYSE SUM opened at $30.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,979 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

