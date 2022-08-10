Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.
SUM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.
Summit Materials Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE SUM opened at $30.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
