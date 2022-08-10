Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s current price.

NOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,505. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.