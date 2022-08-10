Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (OTCMKTS:STREU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STREU – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 355 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.