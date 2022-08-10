SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.15

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $6.48. SurgePays shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 148,567 shares trading hands.

SurgePays Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

Get SurgePays alerts:

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SurgePays

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SurgePays by 56.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SurgePays in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.