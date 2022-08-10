SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.15

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $6.48. SurgePays shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 148,567 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.
SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter.
SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.
