Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Trading Up 0.5%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 17,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 50,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
Separately, Bank of America lowered Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Surrozen Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Surrozen by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Surrozen in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Surrozen by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Surrozen by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,497,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after buying an additional 2,497,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Surrozen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 9,414,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after buying an additional 166,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
