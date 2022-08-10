Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Trading Up 0.5%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 17,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 50,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.31. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surrozen, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Surrozen by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Surrozen in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Surrozen by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Surrozen by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,497,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after buying an additional 2,497,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Surrozen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 9,414,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after buying an additional 166,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

