Synopsys (SNPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 0.1 %

SNPS opened at $372.61 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $378.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.07 and a 200-day moving average of $310.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $240,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.