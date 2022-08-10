Synopsys (SNPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Synopsys Stock Up 0.1 %
SNPS opened at $372.61 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $378.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.07 and a 200-day moving average of $310.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $240,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
