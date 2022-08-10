T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.32. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $387,395,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,669,000 after buying an additional 1,032,336 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after buying an additional 1,014,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

