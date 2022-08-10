Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 48,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 110,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Tailwind International Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tailwind International Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tailwind International Acquisition by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 200.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 150,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 100,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,070,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tailwind International Acquisition

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

