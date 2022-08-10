Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Targa Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 1,359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Targa Resources by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 920,818 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

