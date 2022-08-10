Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TKO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.70 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.56.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

TSE:TKO opened at C$1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$377.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

