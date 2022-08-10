TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.78.

TASK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on TaskUs from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,519,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TaskUs by 83.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,248 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its stake in TaskUs by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in TaskUs by 129.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 688,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TaskUs by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,992,000 after purchasing an additional 350,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Stock Down 24.3 %

Shares of TASK opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. TaskUs’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

