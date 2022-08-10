TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.46. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 1,610 shares changing hands.

TAT Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

