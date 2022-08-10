TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Trading Down 7.4%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 18,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 5,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices, and Service; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, and Other Businesses.

