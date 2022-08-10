TD Securities Cuts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

POW stock opened at C$33.92 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$32.47 and a 12 month high of C$44.53. The firm has a market cap of C$22.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04, a current ratio of 99.23 and a quick ratio of 84.86.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$16.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

