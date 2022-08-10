TD Securities Increases Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$23.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

TSE ALS opened at C$17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of C$857.70 million and a PE ratio of 18.71. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$14.92 and a one year high of C$25.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.29.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million. Analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

