TD Securities Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$8.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.65.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

ECN stock opened at C$6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.96. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,363.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$598,839.44.

About ECN Capital

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.