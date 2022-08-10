TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to $35.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

TIXT stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,428 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,253,000 after purchasing an additional 589,026 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,360,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 329,094 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

