Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.