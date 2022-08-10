Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 493 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,609,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,855,000 after buying an additional 216,703 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $170.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.