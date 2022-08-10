Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Tenaz Energy stock opened at C$2.05 on Tuesday. Tenaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.80.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

