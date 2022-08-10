Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.
Tenaz Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Tenaz Energy stock opened at C$2.05 on Tuesday. Tenaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.80.
About Tenaz Energy
Featured Stories
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.