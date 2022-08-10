Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.41. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

