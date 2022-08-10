Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Teradata Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE TDC opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. Teradata has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 480.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

