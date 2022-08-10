Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Insider Transactions at Terex
In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Terex Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $53.82.
Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.
Terex Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.
Terex Company Profile
Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.
