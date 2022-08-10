Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 146.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Terex were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Terex by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 486,568 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Terex by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,984,000 after acquiring an additional 437,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,721,000 after acquiring an additional 263,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Terex by 173.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 158,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:TEX opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $53.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.