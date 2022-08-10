Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Terex stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Terex will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Terex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Terex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 52,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

