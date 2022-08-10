Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) PT Raised to $46.00

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Terminix Global Stock Performance

TMX opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. Terminix Global has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Terminix Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 398,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,901,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,928,000 after acquiring an additional 963,266 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,141,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.