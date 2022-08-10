The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in AZEK by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.