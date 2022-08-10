The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating) rose 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.76). Approximately 210,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 195,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.75).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market cap of £585.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 143.51.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
