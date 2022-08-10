The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €300.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($306.12) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MUV2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($242.86) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($260.20) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €274.00 ($279.59) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

MUV2 stock opened at €232.40 ($237.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €222.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €235.29. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a 1 year high of €198.95 ($203.01).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

