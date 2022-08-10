The Goldman Sachs Group Increases ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target to $24.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.2% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

