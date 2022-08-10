The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $65.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $45.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $84.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
