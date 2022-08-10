The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $65.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $45.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $84.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.