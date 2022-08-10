The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $9.50

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Alphatec stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market cap of $825.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,858,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,861,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,858,634 shares in the company, valued at $48,861,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,362,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 79,700 shares of company stock worth $563,300 and have sold 300,000 shares worth $2,339,500. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

