The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 885.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 496.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,691 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after acquiring an additional 612,002 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $21,013,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,256,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAIN. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. CL King initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

