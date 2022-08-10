The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

