The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.53.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after purchasing an additional 425,575 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 518,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,681,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after acquiring an additional 282,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,862,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 37,180 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.76 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.