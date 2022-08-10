The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.76 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.