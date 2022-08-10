TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TimkenSteel’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

TimkenSteel Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of TimkenSteel

TMST stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $786.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $26.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,888,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,209,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after buying an additional 294,913 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 118,665 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $23,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.